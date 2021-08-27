James Spann: Dangerous Hurricane Ida headed for Gulf Coast, with threats for Alabama

Explore exciting ways to enjoy the three-day weekend. Head to OWA on Saturday, Sept. 4 for the fourth annual OWA Labor Day Car Show followed by a concert, kids’ activities and fireworks. The celebration and live music continues Sunday at the OWA Island Amphitheater, as well as kids’ activities throughout downtown Foley. OWA is partnering with the Foley First Baptist Church missions program to donate registration proceeds from the car show. While the event is free to enjoy as a spectator, guests are welcome to register their vehicles through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dozens of trophies will be awarded for a variety of categories to include Pastor’s Choice, Best of Show, Best Mopar, Antique, Rat Rod and every decade from 1929 to now. Live music will entertain guests from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the OWA Island Stage Saturday, with free performances from Miles Flatt Band and The Chee-Weez. Fireworks will be visible throughout the property to close out the night Saturday at 8:45 p.m. Sunday concerts will include music from Jenna McClelland and Southern Approach starting at 6 p.m. Free kids’ activities, including a scavenger hunt, will be available while supplies last between noon and 6 p.m. More information, plus a schedule of events, can be found at visitowa.com.