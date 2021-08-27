Cancel
Alabama State

James Spann: Dangerous Hurricane Ida headed for Gulf Coast, with threats for Alabama

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 9 days ago
RADAR CHECK: We have scattered showers and thunderstorms in progress across Alabama this afternoon; they are moving northwest and producing heavy rain and a good bit of lightning. But for a decent part of the state, the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures mostly between 87 and 90 degrees. The weather won’t change much over the weekend; look for partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet Saturday and Sunday is 25-35%, and highs will remain between 87 and 90 degrees for most communities.

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

