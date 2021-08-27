Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Immunocompromised mom needs daughter in remote learning

By Eileen Buckley
Posted by 
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUm1X_0bf73evz00

School families who don't want to send their children to school for fears of COVID are being told their only option is to home school their child.

Western New York school districts are not required to offer full remote learning for students, unless they have a medical or religious reason.

“A, B, C, D, E, F, G,” sang Gracie Utech.

WKBW
4-year-old Gracie Utech in a Zoom interview.

Utech, 4, says she is excited and ready to start kindergarten in the Cleveland Hill School District when the new school year begins September 7.

But her mother, Jaime Wade, is not willing to send Gracie into the classroom because Wade has rheumatoid arthritis.

Health experts ay those with autoimmune disease are at a much higher risk for getting COVID.

“Risking it is very — very complicated, difficult and heartbreaking,” declared Wade.

WKBW
Jaime Wade in a Zoom interview.

Erie 1 BOCES is teaming with school districts to provide remote learning through an eAcademy for immunocompromised students.

But what about if a family member is immunocompromised?

Wade is fully vaccinated and will receive her booster vaccine Friday night.

“My two vaccines that I received did not work — my body did not build any antibodies,” Wade explained.

Wade is worried Gracie could carry COVID home, so she asked the school district if her daughter could be enrolled in a remote program.

“I provided all the paper work — their answer — in three letters — letting me know three times — that she was un-eligible because she is not autoimmune compromised,” remarked Wade.

Wade included a letter from her doctor saying it is “reasonable” for her daughter Gracie to continue remote learning.

She also submitted a letter from Gracie's doctor also requesting remote learning for her daughter.

“I just think it's very unfair that she's being punished because of my disability,” said Wade.

Cleveland Hill Schools Superintendent Jon MacSwan sent letters to Wade noting the district is partnering with Erie 1 BOCES to provide remote learning options for students with medical conditions, but not for for parents or family members with underlying conditions.

WKBW
Jaime Wade in Zoom interview.

“What is your recourse?" Buckley asked Wade.

“I’ve contacted a disability lawyer — I’m working with a teacher she worked with last year trying to see if we can coordinate classes or create some kind of home school program for her,” replied Wade.

The superintendent was not available for comment but issued a written statement.

"The Cleveland Hill schools have, for decades, accommodated the unique needs of children whose health-related circumstances make in-person school attendance dangerous to their personal health. We continue to be thoughtful in how we apply resources on behalf of children with unique personal health needs, as we make good on our commitment to ensuring that every child has 180 days of inspiring learning during the 2021-2022 school year. Consistent with our District’s values and State Education Department requirements, the district has accommodated for the unique personal health needs of each student whose families have provided the required documentation."

Cleveland Hill School District

It says in part "the district has accommodated for the unique personal health needs of each student whose families have provided the required documentation."

But it does not specifically address wade's situation.

“Green, purple...maybe some pink,” Gracie chatted about knowing her colors.

WKBW
Gracie Utech in a Zoom interview.

For now the mother of this adorable kindergartner will have to opt for home school for her daughter without district support.

“The option was no remote for her at all — no zoom is being offered and its home school only,” said Wade.

7 Eyewitness News reached out to the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) to see if they have any answers.

NYSED issued the following statement:

"The Department is currently working to provide further direction for districts on providing a remote option for students and will make this available in the coming weeks. Please see page two of Commissioner Rosa’s memo of July 29 [nysed.gov] for more on the Department’s position."

NYSED

I also contacted New York State Regent representative Catherine Collins in Buffalo. She took Wade's number and told me she would contact state ed to see if they could assist.

Comments / 0

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Remote Learning#New York School#Covid#Western New York#Erie 1 Boces#Cleveland Hill Schools#Zoom#Eyewitness News#Nysed#The Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Some parents pull children from classes during COVID-19 surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health experts say a growing number of children are catching COVID-19 … creating massive headaches for parents, teachers and administrators as we resume in-class instruction. Some local parents say they’re scared to send their children to class. This comes as the state says over 300 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County. Cynthia Munoz has a 9-year-old son. She says she remembers the first time the Bakersfield City School District told her a student in his school got sick.
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

ISBE issues new guidance to schools for remote learning

(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Board of Education is preparing schools for the possibility of closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks and high quarantine numbers. The Board of Education has issued guidance for remote learning after the state health department identified more two dozen schools with COVID-19 outbreaks. According...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Parents protest in favor of remote learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The debate over remote learning rages on, spurred on by several decisions made by the governor the last few weeks. “Students are getting sick with COVID and they’re not informed. The parents or the teachers and it’s very dangerous. For me, I have a toddler at home, and if one of my students get sick, I’m afraid to catch it and pass it to my toddler.”
Riverton, ILnewschannel20.com

Quarantine, remote learning protocols you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As your child heads back to the classroom there’s a chance they can get exposed to COVID-19. If that happens, there are specific quarantine and remote learning rules you’ll have to follow as a parent. If your student is exposed to COVID-19 at school and they’re...
Great Falls, MTKHQ Right Now

No remote learning for GFPS this upcoming school year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - At the end of the 2020/21 school year, students were sent home with information saying face-to-face learning and school environment play a big role in child development. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cascade County, some parents don't feel safe sending their kids back...
Corning, NYWETM

Parents of the unvaccinated want remote learning

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Right now, remote learning is largely not available, and parents of unvaccinated children, on two opposite ends of the aisle, are urging for a remote learning option in schools. On one hand, it’s those that are extremely concerned about the spread of COVID, and on the other, it’s those that are resisting the COVID vaccine.
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

UFT Applauds Remote Option For Students With Medical Needs

The United Federation of Teachers praised Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter for announcing that a remote-learning option will be provided for immunocompromised students. The city’s 1 million public-school students will return to in-person classes Sept. 13, many of them for the first time since the pandemic...
Educationwilliamsonherald.com

Education commissioner explains remote learning waivers for schools

Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn met with media members virtually Monday to clarify a waiver her department sent to the state’s school districts Friday that allows them to move to remote instruction in response to COVID-19. The waiver provides “additional flexibility to school districts regarding operational obligations and academic...
EducationLexington County Chronicle

Covid causes return to remote learning

Cayce Elementary will move temporarily to remote learning for 2 weeks. Students are to resume in-person classes Thursday, Sept. 9. This resulted from the number of students and staff who tested positive and those who are quarantined. There will be no athletics, clubs, activities and/or events. As of last week,...
Etowah, TNdailypostathenian.com

No mask mandate, remote learning in plans for now at ECS

Etowah City School officials have been continuing their efforts to provide an education to their students as the effects of the pandemic continue to weigh on the new school year. According to ECS Director Mike Frazier, there have been a few students who have tested positive for COVID-19 since school...
Hagerman, NMrdrnews.com

Hagerman schools: COVID prompting remote learning

Hagerman Municipal Schools has decided to switch to remote instruction for at least a couple of days, saying that the decision is based on an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area. The school announced on social media and on its website on Thursday that the elementary, middle school and...
Kewanee, ILStar Courier

Kewanee Mom, daughter on mission to help kids with cancer

Lora Stoner presented some somber facts to the City Council last month:. — About 40,000 children in the United States are battling cancer. — Almost 16,000 American children up to 19 years old will be diagnosed with cancer this year. — One in 285 children in this country will be...
Chesterton, INNWI.com

Duneland adding remote learning options for quarantined students

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. is adding options for students in quarantine to keep learning while away from school. Thursday's edition of DuneNews, the district's newsletter, said students in quarantine will have access to follow along with their teachers and course work while away from school. Teachers can choose to keep students up to date by using a live feed into their classrooms, Zoom, Google Meet or pre-recorded lessons on Canvas and/or YouTube.
Public Healthhealthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Now Mandatory for California Teachers, School Staff

THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- California on Wednesday became the first state to require teachers and other school staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or else have to undergo weekly tests. The announcement, made by Gov. Gavin Newsom, comes as a growing number of public and private...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Mom releases book about special needs daughter’s first school day

What started as a way to help her daughter has become an opportunity to help other families of children with special needs for Hannah Wilson. Wilson, who lives in the Chilton County portion of Plantersville, wrote the book “Charlie Mae’s First Day” from her daughter’s perspective about the first day of school explaining “how she is different, but also ways she is the same as them, too.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy