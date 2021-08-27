Guest columnist Jim Palermo: A quest for ‘The True and Only Heaven’

The 2014 blockbuster Lucy, starring Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman, explored the fascinating concept of unlocking the vast untapped potential of the human mind. This was not the first time such an idea had been explored in film. It’s a science fiction trope that was also visited in the movie Limitless, starring Bradley Cooper, and the television series that followed. Both movies ask much the same provocative question: What would happen if you were able to unlock 100% of your brainpower? To ask this question, you must presume that humans do not already use their entire brain and all its resources. Is this true?