Dan Evans defied two minor rain delays and the urge to wade into the ongoing controversy over injury time-outs as he booked his place in the third round of the US Open for the fourth time.The British number one beat American Marcos Giron 6-4 7-6 (3) 2-6 6-3, limping over the line despite a foot problem incurred just prior to Giron’s bid to effectively stay in the match at 4-3 down in the fourth set.Andy Murray’s criticism of the bathroom breaks taken by his first-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas has led to talk of underhand tactics and Evans admitted he was...