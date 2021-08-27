Cancel
Recall alert: Ford recalls F-150 pickups over front seat belt issue

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Company issued a recall Thursday for more than 16,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of a problem with the vehicle’s front seat belts, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

In a news release, the NHTSA said that 16,440 F-150 SuperCab pickups from the 2021 model year were affected. The driver and/or passenger-side seat belts may have been improperly routed.

According to Consumer Reports, the automaker said that the seat belt webbing may be routed through just a rubber trim sleeve, instead of through an anchor. When that occurs, the belts might not provide enough restraint during a crash, increasing consumers’ chances of injury, the website reported.

The affected vehicles were manufactured in 2021 between Jan. 2 and May 27 at Ford plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri, the NHTSA said in its release. Ford’s regular cab and crew cab body styles use a different type of seat belt assembly and are not part of the recall, the agency said.

Ford advised consumers to call its toll-free number, 866-436-7332, or a local dealer to get instructions on how to test the belts, Motor Trend reported. If the passenger belt fails the test, Ford said consumers should not ride in that seat. If the driver’s belt fails the test, Ford said to park the truck and it would mail instructions.

If a consumer is still uncomfortable, they should contact their local Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the vehicle towed for inspection, the NHTSA news release said.

Ford officials said they were unaware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the seat belt defect, according to Consumer Reports.

To determine if a truck is included, locate the 17-digit vehicle identification number and enter it at the NHTSA recall website.

