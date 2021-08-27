Karen Golding-Staelin and Charles Staelin: City response impressive after tree fell on house

Despite Henri’s failure to hit with the punch we all anticipated, a rogue tropical breeze felled a large section of a city tree directly onto the front of our house. It all happened on Sunday afternoon, but we made a few phone calls and were amazed at the swiftness with which the city of Northampton responded. The fire department arrived within minutes of our call to public safety. The very friendly crew checked the damage and all surrounding wires before determining that there was no potential fire hazard.