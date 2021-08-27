Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok bans 'milk crate challenge' from its platform

By Sarah Dewberry
WXYZ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok has reportedly banned the "milk crate challenge" from its social media platform due to the popular craze causing injuries. In a statement to USA Today and CNN, TikTok said it "prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

www.wxyz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Crate#Exercise#Crates#Usa Today#Cnn#Community Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Fox News

Facebook apologizes after AI tech labels Black men as 'primates'

Facebook recently apologized after an A.I. program mistakenly labeled a video featuring Black men as "about Primates." The video, posted by The Daily Mail on June 27, 2020, shows clips of Black men and police officers. An automatic prompt asked users if they would like to "keep seeing videos about Primates," despite the video clearly featuring no connection or content related to primates.
Internetthenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Amass a Million Followers

Being a social media influencer can be very exciting! Whether you are cruising along with a couple of thousand followers or longing to get millions, it is very rewarding watching the numbers grow each year! For the latest weekend BitLife challenge, the Tanya Bregar challenge, one of the tasks is to get over a million followers on social media. It is easy to get a few hundred, but reaching one million is challenging! By the end of this guide, you will learn how to amass a million followers on social media in BitLife.
Internetactionnewsnow.com

Researchers studying Facebook misinformation say they were deplatformed

New York University researchers discovered scathing new data on the spread of misinformation on Facebook, despite the site curtailing their research, even going so far as deplatforming them. The study found that from August 2020 to January 2021, misinformation got six times more clicks on Facebook than posts containing factual...
InternetWashington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
Internetkomando.com

How to stop junk text messages and spam for good

Think about just how many times a day your phone, computer, tablet, watch and other gadgets buzz or ding. It gets annoying and distracting. Much of that is likely because you haven’t taken the time to clean up your notifications settings. It’s easier than you think with this quick tech fix. While you’re adjusting settings, I bet you’ll find apps you haven’t used in ages. Tap or click for 5 apps you should delete right now.
InternetWashington Post

There’s no escape from Facebook, even if you don’t use it

Megan Borovicka joined Facebook in 2013 and then forgot she even had an account. But Facebook never forgot about her. The 42-year-old Oakland, Calif., lawyer never picked any “friends,” posted any status updates, liked any photos or even opened the Facebook app on her phone. Yet over the last decade, Facebook has used an invisible data vacuum to suction up very specific details about her life — from her brand of underwear to where she received her paycheck.
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
Internetwashingtonnewsday.com

These are the counties with the most Facebook users.

These are the counties with the most Facebook users. Facebook allows us to stay in touch with friends and family no matter where they are in the world. With 2.8 billion monthly active users in 2021, the so-called Social Networking behemoth maintains its position as the world’s most popular social networking site.
Electronicsuploadvr.com

Facebook’s AR Research Aria Glasses Detailed In FCC Listing

An FCC listing for Facebook’s Aria Glasses, which are being used internally for AR research, provides new details via a user manual and various other testing and compliance documents. The Aria Glasses were first announced at Facebook Connect last year. They are not a consumer product or a prototype for...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

That Didn’t Take Long – TikTok Takes Down Milk Crate Challenge Videos

There is nothing like a good 'challenge' video to really make you feel alive. Try to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon? What a great idea! 100 layers of fake nails? So cool! Ghost Pepper eating challenge? Fun for the whole family! Usually challenge videos have an element of danger to them and a lot of the times people end up dying because of them, we're looking at you Tide Pod challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy