Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Ida to threaten Louisiana as major hurricane Sunday

By Bradley Benoit
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BU5cf_0bf71ZXe00

Hurricane Ida will continue to strengthen once in the Gulf as conditions will be ripe for further intensification--> very warm waters coupled with relatively low wind shear.

Latest track has it moving onshore in SE LA as a major category 4 storm on Sunday evening/night with maximum sustained winds of 140mph.

Bradley
Ida forecast

Center line of the track has it moving through St. Mary/Terrebonne parishes.

If the current track were to hold, the greatest impacts from the storm would tend to set-up just east of Acadiana, with the exception being Iberia and St. Mary.

BUT, any subtle wobbles in either direction will make a huge difference in ultimately who will see the worst of it.

Hurricane WARNINGS are now in effect for Cameron all the way over to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

Bradley
Watches/Warnings

This means hurricane conditions are possible in the next 24-36 hours.

A storm surge WARNING is in effect from Sabine Pass over to the Alabama/Florida border.

Bradley
Storm Surge

All of Acadiana should remain prepared and have all final hurricane plans in place no later than Saturday evening.

Continue to watch the forecast closely and of course, we'll be here to get you through it all.

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Ida, LA
City
Cameron, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warnings#Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Se La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
Posted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Posted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
The Hill

Fauci says Pfizer booster shot likely approved by Sept. 20, Moderna to follow

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only approved COVID-19 vaccine booster by Sept. 20, the date the Biden administration previously recommended for beginning to administer booster shots for all fully vaccinated individuals. When asked by guest host Weijia Jiang on CBS’s “Face the Nation”...
Posted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy