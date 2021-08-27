Cancel
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is Down to Return as Huntress, Will She Be Back in Black Canary?

By Mudit Chhikara
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Elizabeth Winstead, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix action thriller, Kate, is open to reprising her role as Huntress in the DC Extended Universe. Winstead debuted as Helena Bertinelli, a crossbow-wielding assassin in 2020's Birds of Prey. Winstead's take on the character was praised by most fans, and she was a standout character in the film. But with Birds of Prey underperforming at the box office, plans for a sequel and a Gotham City Sirens movie were put on hold indefinitely.

