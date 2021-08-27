Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is Down to Return as Huntress, Will She Be Back in Black Canary?

Before any of The Suicide Squad's sprawling cast of superheroes shot any scenes, director James Gunn apparently kicked off principal photography with a shot that many fans likely did not think too much of: the grainy, 16mm footage that showed a smaller version of Starro the Conqueror meeting with, and eventually taking over the bodies of, a handful of American astronauts. Gunn revealed the tidbit during a livestream of the movie last night, when he and the cast were celebrating its successful run on HBO Max before this weekend, when it disappears from the streaming platform for a while and returns when the movie becomes available for sale on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.