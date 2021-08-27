KDHE dashboard reports vaccination rate among LTC facilities

More than 20 Kansas City metro long-term care facilities in Kansas have at least 50% of their staff vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new dashboard from the Kansas Department for Health and Environment.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Friday that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and KDHE created the dashboard to track vaccination rates of Kansas health care workers at long-term care facilities ahead “of the federal regulation requiring staff vaccinations within the nation’s more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating nursing homes.”

“The importance of vaccinations for individuals who work with the older population so profoundly impacted by COVID-19 can’t be overstated as the decision to get vaccinated can not only protect their health, but the health of their colleagues, patients and their families, and the communities they serve,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said in a news release.

Vaccination rates among staff at metro facilities are:

Aberdeen Village (Olathe), 76%

Advanced Healthcare of Overland Park, 58%

AdventHealth Care Center of Overland Park, 67%

Atchison Senior Village, 44%

Azria Health Olathe, 67%

Baldwin Healthcare and Rehab, 46%

Bonner Springs Nursing and Rehab, 28%

Brandon Woods at Alvamar (Lawrence), 0%

Brewster Health Center, 57%

Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village, 57%

Brookdale Overland Park, 72%

Brookdale Rosehill, 62%

Claridge Court, 70%

Colonial Village, 53%

Delmar Gardens of Lenexa, 75%

Delmar Gardens of Overland Park, 73%

Dooley Center (Atchison), 77%

Evergreen Community of Johnson County, 86%

Garden Terrace of Overland Park, 76%

Garden Valley Retirement Village (Garden City), 57%

Good Samaritan Society Olathe, 67%

Hillside Village of De Soto, 83%

Hoeger House, 78%

Ignite Medical Resort (KCK), 45%

Infinity Park Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center (Overland Park), 100%

KPC Promises Skilled Nursing FAcility of OVerland Park, 42%

Lakeview Village (Lenexa), 68%

Lawrence Memorial Hospital SNF, 88%

Lawrence Presbytarian Manor, 65%

Life Care Center of Kansas City, 30%

Medicalodges (Gardner), 70%

Medicalodges Leavenworth, 73%

Medicalodges Post-Acute Care Center (KCK), 57%

Overland Park Center for Rehabilitation and Health, 29%

Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community, 85%

Providence Place LTCU (KCK), 83%

Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation (KCK), 48%

Sharon Lane Health Services, 64%

Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehab Center, 45%

Shawnee Post Acute Rehabilitation Center, 35%

Spring Hill Care and Rehab, 78%

Stratford Commons and Rehab and Health Care Center, 78%

Tallgrass Creek (Overland Park), 49%

The Forum at Overland Park, 0%

The Healthcare Resort of Kansas City, 36%

The Healthcare Resort of Leawood- Iron Horse Health, 63%

The Healthcare Resort of Olathe, 50%

Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center, 58%

Villa St. Joseph, 75%

Village Shalom (Overland Park), 70%

Westchester Village of Lenexa, 83%

The dashboard pulls Kansas-specific data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 Long Term Care Facility Module.

As of Thursday, 86.7% of residents and 58.1% of staff “have completed COVID-19 vaccinations per facility,” the release stated.

The Kansas dashboard will be updated by 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, visit the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid website .