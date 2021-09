Another Kiss member has contracted the coronavirus. The band announced on Tuesday (Aug. 31) that Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, and that their next four dates of their End of the Road tour would be delayed. “Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” the rockers shared in a statement on social media. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.” Just days earlier, on Aug. 26, Kiss announced that...