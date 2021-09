Peloton has said that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have subpoenaed it for documents and information related to its reporting on injuries caused by its Tread Plus treadmill (via ABC News). The company released this information in its annual 10-K form, citing the investigations by the agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as risks to be disclosed to its investors. You can read excerpts of the document below.