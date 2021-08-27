Cancel
The Week In Cannabis: $1.25B+ In Financings And M&A, Tilray, KushCo, New York And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 27, 2021. KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) stockholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the previously announced merger agreement with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) at the special meeting of stockholders, with over 97% of votes cast voted in favor of the proposal. Greenlane stockholders also voted to approve the merger.

Benzinga

Greenlane And KushCo Complete Merger Creating Ancillary Cannabis Giant

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) confirmed Wednesday that it had completed its previously announced merger. The combined company, operating as Greenlane, brings together two of the pioneering cannabis ancillary product and service companies with more than 26 years of operating history to create an undisputed leader in the cannabis industry.
The Motley Fool

3 Big Names That Have Invested in the Cannabis Industry

Tobacco, beverage, and retail businesses have already been expanding into cannabis. These investments have helped to make the receiving companies into safer and better investments for the long term. When the U.S. government eventually legalizes marijuana, there will undoubtedly be a lot more businesses looking to expand into the growing...
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Village Farms, Hollister Biosciences, PharmaCielo, Forian, MJardin

Village Farms’ Colorado Subsidiary Taps Alejandro de Gortari As CFO. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX:VFF) announced Monday that its Colorado. subsidiary Balanced Health Botanicals has appointed consumer products and finance veteran, Alejandro "Alex" de Gortari as Chief Financial Officer. De Gortari succeeds Brandon Townsley who has left Balanced Health to pursue other career interests.
New York City, NYqueenseagle.com

Hollis-born to lead New York’s Cannabis Office

A Hollis native was one of the first confirmed appointments of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration Wednesday as the state moves forward with the implementation of the Marijuana Regulation Taxation Act. Christopher Alexander, who was the lead drafter of the legalization bill while working the Start SMART NY campaign, will serve...
MarketsBenzinga

REITs & Cannabis

Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane, Javier Hasse and Patrick Lane. SAVE THE DATE BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCEThe premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America returns for a 2-Day Hybrid Event on October 14-15.Buy Tickets here!Episode Summary:Elliot and Javier talk to Bradley Nattrass,CEO of Urban-Gro and Rob Sechrist – Co-Founder of Pelorus Equity Group, a Cannabis-use CRE Private Mortgage REIT.Guests:Bradley Nattrass, MBA: Co-Founder & CEO, Urban-Gro NASDAQ: $UGRO 8:00https://urban-gro.com/Rob Sechrist – Co-Founding President of Pelorus Equity Group 37:00https://pelorusequitygroup.com/Hosts:Patrick LaneJavier HasseSubscribe to our Cannabis Daily Podcast for daily Cannabis news and trade ideas.Follow us on Social at https://twitter.com/BZCannabisCheck Out https://www.benzinga.com/cannabis/ for Cannabis And Psychedelics News and Stock PicksSubscribe to the Cannabis Insider Newsletter Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a podcast focused on marijuana and all things weed, CBD, hemp and psychedelics. Hosts include Elliot Lane, Javier Hasse and Patrick Lane.Get 20% off Benzinga PRO https://benzinga.grsm.io/youtube20Become a BENZINGA AFFILIATE and earn 30% on new subscriptionsDisclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
MarketWatch

Jefferies upgrades Aurora Cannabis to hold as share prices 'better reflect reality'

Jefferies on Friday upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. to hold from underperform after the stock has fallen 10.5% so far this year. The U.S.-listed shares rose 0.9% in premarket trading. Analyst Owen Bennett said recent trading levels of the stock "better reflect reality" of operational weakness and the value of the company's prospects to expand into the U.S. market from the Canadian market. "The main bull argument for much of the Canadian names in recent times has been U.S. optionality [and] ACB is no different," Bennett said. He cut his price target for Aurora Cannabis by 9% to $8.56. The stock's weakness this year comes as the Cannabis ETF has rallied 17.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 20.8%.
The Motley Fool

3 Offbeat Cannabis Stocks Investors Should Consider

Narrowly sticking to its knitting will help this multi-state operator achieve growth. Investors might want to look in the produce section for this offbeat cannabis stock. Selling the picks and shovels to "green rush" miners should ensure a steady supply of future profits. Because the potential of the marijuana industry...
StocksWoonsocket Call

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The Beginning Of September 2021

These Marijuana Stocks May Start To Pick Up More Momentum In September. In the last few days of trading, marijuana stocks have found a bit more momentum. This momentum has allowed some cannabis stocks to reach higher market levels. With this upward push, some shareholders have been able to see some type of return. What investors would like to see is more consistency in the upward trading that occurs in the sector. Meaning that over the last 4-6 months when a cannabis stock would see a jump in trading it was short-lived.
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York Cannabis Rollout Moves Ahead, But Roadblocks Remain

VESTAL, NY (WSKG) — The rollout of New York’s new cannabis policies has new life after the state legislature confirmed appointments to oversee the regulatory process last week, but the state is still months away from issuing licenses to retailers, growers and processors. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, or...
Agriculturemychamplainvalley.com

High hopes: Where does New York’s cannabis industry stand?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is bringing the issue of recreational marijuana back to the forefront with Thursday’s special legislative session. With the possible approval of the nominees for the Cannabis Control Board, where does New York’s cannabis industry stand now?. New York became the 15th state to...
The Motley Fool

Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Hexo Stock Rose Today

The deadline for public comment on a proposed legalization bill just passed, and proponents had plenty to say. Canadian cannabis companies have been preparing for the opening of the U.S. market with acquisitions and investments. What happened. Canadian cannabis company stocks have taken a hit over the last six months,...
Benzinga

Caleres CEO Trades $457.45 Thousand In Company Stock

Diane M Sullivan, CEO and Chair. Board at Caleres (NYSE:CAL), made a large insider sell on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres at a price of $25.56 per share. The total transaction amounted to $457,451.
TheStreet

New York Expected to Confirm Governor's Cannabis Regulators

New York state's recreational cannabis industry got a boost Wednesday as new Gov, Kathy Houchul said that lawmakers in the state are set to confirm her nominees to lead the marijuana legalization rollout. Lawmakers in the state's Democratic-Party-controlled Senate approved legislation to legalize marijuana. But they stipulated that the process...
Marketsmoneycrashers.com

Should You Invest in Cannabis? – What You Need to Know

In 2019, cannabis research firm New Frontier Data projected total legal sales of cannabis to approach $30 billion by 2025 in the 11 U.S. jurisdictions where the substance was legal at the time. That’s a 14% annualized growth rate. New Frontier Data’s projections are already out of date. As of...
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...

