Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ESPN Seeking $3B to License Name to Sportsbook

By Owen Poindexter
Posted by 
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What’s in a name? ESPN is hoping the answer is at least $3 billion. The Disney-owned sports media giant is looking to leverage the familiarity sports fans have with its brand by licensing its name to a sports betting company. No pact is imminent at this time. Front Office Sports...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

485
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Advertising#Espn#Disney#The Wall Street Journal#Caesars Entertainment#Sportsbooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLlineups.com

August Sports Betting Round-Up: Sportsbooks Succeed, Stocks Surge

As Taylor Swift said, “August slipped away into a moment in time” as we’re now into September which brings the kickoff of the new NFL season. Since the US Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, sports betting has exploded as an industry. 22 states plus Washington D.C. now have sports betting legalized in some form, and many more are expected to join them – Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming are hoping to launch sports betting at some point during the upcoming NFL season.
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Sports Illustrated Begins Rollout of Sportsbook

Sports Illustrated, which has been in circulation for 67 years, is starting a new chapter with the launch of its sportsbook in Colorado. SI Sportsbook will be live in New Jersey, Iowa, and Indiana in the coming months. The move was foretold in June when Sports Illustrated and online gambling...
FIFAPosted by
Front Office Sports

A-Rod’s SPAC Ends Talks of $3B Merger with Panini

Slam Corp., a blank-check company established by Alex Rodriguez, will no longer merge with The Panini Group, a sports cards and collectibles company, according to Bloomberg. The combined entity would have been valued at $3 billion or more. Slam Corp. ended talks of a merger after Panini failed to renew...
GamblingHuron Daily Tribune

BetMGM named one of NFL's seven approved sportsbook operators

On Monday, BetMGM was approved as a sportsbook operator with the NFL, along with FOX Bet, PointsBet and WynnBet. Previously, the league announced deals with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel. All seven of these sportsbooks are available in Michigan. It was in April that the NFL announced its first-ever U.S....
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

ESPN might license brand to sports betting companies

NEW YORK, New York: ESPN is seeking to license its brand to major sports betting companies for some $3 billion over several years, according to media reports. The Disney-owned network has held talks with various sportsbooks, including Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings, the report added. As these companies are already investing...
GamblingPosted by
Front Office Sports

NFL Approves 4 New Sportsbooks

The NFL announced on Monday it has approved FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBet as sportsbook operators for the 2021 NFL season. The four operators will be eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory. The new agreements differ from the NFL’s first-ever official sportsbook...
Gamblingwmleader.com

ESPN explores sports-betting deal worth at least $3B

Disney-owned ESPN is looking to dip its toe in the sports-betting game. The sports media giant is seeking to license its brand to major sports-betting companies for at least $3 billion over several years, according to a report Friday from the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources. The network has...
GamblingPosted by
TheWrap

ESPN Is Seeking $3 Billion in Sports-Betting Deals (Report)

ESPN is looking to partner with major sports-betting houses and is having discussions to license its brand name in deals that could be worth as much as $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The Disney-owned sports network has held talks with Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings, the Journal...
Gamblinginsidersport.com

PointsBet named NFL official sportsbook partner

US sports betting operator PointsBet has been named the official sportsbook partner of the National Football League (NFL), as the American sports space increasingly looks to engage with the betting sector. The agreement will see PointsBet secure sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility throughout the 2021 season, conducted across televised advertising...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

NFL Bars Teams from Crypto, NFT Sponsorships

The National Football League is evaluating the cryptocurrency and NFT industries — and barring teams from sponsorships with companies directly involved in producing or selling those assets in the meantime. The league’s 32 teams are prohibited from selling ads or sponsorships to crypto coins, crypto marketplaces, and other companies that...
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Sling TV Launches Exclusive Barstool Sports Channel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has announced a new, exclusive channel in collaboration with Barstool Sports that is now available for both Sling subscribers and Sling Free users. The Barstool Sports Channel delivers various sports and pop culture content covering the latest news and viral highlights. "We're thrilled to partner with Barstool...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: ESPN Names The “Easiest” Schedule In The NFL

The 2021 National Football League regular season is set to begin in a couple of days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the 2021 regular season. It’s the defending Super Bowl champions against America’s Team. The Cowboys have already been dealt some tough news ahead of kickoff, as they’ll be without star offensive lineman Zack Martin.
TV & Videostucson.com

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
NFLArrowhead Pride

7 Chiefs named to ESPN’s Top 100 NFL players for 2021

As teams across the league pondered their final cutdowns on Monday, ESPN released its annual list of the Top 100 NFL players for 2021. Seven Chiefs — more than any other team except the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — made the list. For the second consecutive season, the Chiefs’ quarterback was...
MLSPosted by
Front Office Sports

Nifty Games Raises $38M to Expand Mobile Sports Games

Nifty Games closed $38 million in new funding to bring its short-form mobile sports games to a broader audience. The California-based mobile app developer secured $26 million in a Series B round, plus an additional $12 million in a connected debt financing. The round was led by Vulcan Capital, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy