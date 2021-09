LIVERPOOL - The Gem and Mineral Society of Syracuse (GMSS) is celebrating its 70th anniversary with “The Replacement Show” on Sept. 25 and 26 at the Ramada Inn (formerly the Holiday Inn), 441 Electronics Parkway (NYS Thruway Exit 37), in Liverpool. This show is to replace the annual July show which was canceled in April this year due to the COVID restrictions which were to have been in place during the annual July show. The annual show will be back in 2022 at the NY State Fairgrounds on the second weekend in July. The annual show typically has over 60 retail and wholesale vendors.