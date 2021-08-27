Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ida is now expected to be a major category 4 hurricane as it impacts the Louisiana coast Sunday night. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows winds will strengthen to 120 MPH and the center will cross the coast in southwest Terrebonne Parish. This track sends the core of the storm into parts of the western FOX 8 viewing area like Houma, Thibodaux then up through the River Parishes into Baton Rouge. Significant rain and wind impacts will still be felt across the rest of the area as the storm moves inland. The cone of uncertainty remains from SW LA to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.