Netflix renews ‘Cobra Kai’ for fifth season

By Beth Webb
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai‘s fourth season isn’t set to launch on Netflix until December, and yet the streaming platform have now ordered a fifth. The Karate Kid spin-off show has proven hugely popular for Netflix, having earned four Emmy nominations in July, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. News of the renewal...

