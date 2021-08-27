Netflix renews ‘Cobra Kai’ for fifth season

Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. For Friday, Sept. 3, the list of Netflix's top 10 TV shows sees the 9/11 docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror jump all the way up to No. 2 in its second day on the chart. The final episode of that series, which was presumably completed months ago, is about the U.S.'s possible withdrawal from Afghanistan and the potential complications that poses. Hmm. At No. 1 is Adrian Grenier's Clickbait, which begins its second week in the top spot, but that could be threatened by today's release of the latest episodes of the Spanish bank heist drama Money Heist.
