Harry Tincknell’s gotten just about everything out of life during his first 29 years. The factory Mazda DPi driver has big wins with the Multimatic-led team in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, an LMP2 class win on debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a second Le Mans victory that came last year as part of the factory Aston Martin GTE-Pro effort, a European Le Mans Series title to his credit, and stints as a factory driver for Nissan, and Ford with its former GT effort in the FIA WEC.