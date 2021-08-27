Who Inherited Michael Jackson's Fortune After His Death?

There's no denying that Michael Jackson is one of the most successful and most celebrated artists of all time. Forbes notes that he earned a whopping $4.2 billion throughout his entire solo career, with about half of that being made after his untimely death in 2009. It has been more than a decade since the King of Pop has passed, but he remains the highest-paid deceased celebrity today, raking in $48 million annually, per Forbes. His music catalog, along with a deal with Sony, makes up more than 70% of that figure.