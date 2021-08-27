Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Who Inherited Michael Jackson's Fortune After His Death?

By Nicole Cord-Cruz
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no denying that Michael Jackson is one of the most successful and most celebrated artists of all time. Forbes notes that he earned a whopping $4.2 billion throughout his entire solo career, with about half of that being made after his untimely death in 2009. It has been more than a decade since the King of Pop has passed, but he remains the highest-paid deceased celebrity today, raking in $48 million annually, per Forbes. His music catalog, along with a deal with Sony, makes up more than 70% of that figure.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News#Bigi#Cnn#Mtv#Beatles#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Janet Jackson & Brother Michael Jackson Look So Young in This Tribute Photo for His Birthday

On August 29, Janet Jackson posted a loving birthday tribute photo of her and her late brother Michael Jackson to her Instagram. Janet has posted many loving tribute photos of her family over the years, from Michael to other brothers Jermaine and Randy to her mother Katherine. Without skipping a beat, she continually posts loving glimpses into the Jackson family’s life. Ever since Michael Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009, the family has been vocal about their ongoing love and admiration for the King of Pop, posting on both the anniversary of his death and what would have been the late...
MusicAceShowbiz

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

A never-before-heard song by the late King of Pop will be re-recorded by his siblings, The Jacksons, for a posthumous release, twelve years after his untimely death. AceShowbiz - Michael Jackson's family are planning to bring him back to life in song. The King of Pop died in 2009 aged...
Musichot969boston.com

20 Of Michael Jackson’s Most Iconic Music Videos: Ranked

When it comes to measuring the level of creativity and innovation that Michael Jackson brought to the industry, no one tops his achievements. Having started from humble beginnings in Gary, Indianapolis, he soon became the shining star in the Jackson 5 with his brothers Jermaine (later replaced by Randy), Tito, Marlon, and Jackie.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'Michael Jackson: Inside His Mind' REELZFest Music Documentary Explores Singer's Behaviors, Addictions & Relationship With Father

Michael Jackson died over a decade ago, and yet the late King of Pop remains one of the most notorious enigmas in entertainment history. But the upcoming REELZFest music documentary, Michael Jackson: Inside His Mind, will answer disturbing questions about the motivations behind the performer's behaviors, addictions and relationships, before zeroing in on his allegedly abusive father, Joe Jackson.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

The Jacksons hope to release song with Michael's unheard work

The Jacksons are planning to bring brother Michael back to life through one of his unheard songs. Michael Jackson's family are planning to bring him back to life in song. The King of Pop died in 2009 aged 50 but his brother Tito has revealed that The Jacksons are hopeful of recording a new track that features previously unheard work from Michael.
CelebritiesPopculture

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Hits Incredible Milestone Nearly 39 Years After Release

There's no doubt that Michael Jackson's Thriller is not only classic but timeless. The album was released and 1982 and features some of Jackson's most popular singles, including the title track, "Billie Jean," "Beat It," and "Wanna Be Startin' Something." It became the best-selling album worldwide by 1983. Thriller continues to break records nearly 40 years later. This week, it was announced that the album is now 34 platinum in the US, currently having 34 million copies sold, per Express.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Was Michael Nader Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Michael Nader, beloved actor known for the original "Dynasty" TV show, died from cancer on August 23, his family confirmed in a statement. Nader was 76 at the time of his death. "With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful...
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Cory Wong and Dirty Loops cover Michael Jackson's "Thriller"; release new album

GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong and Stockholm, Sweden-based twisted pop trio Dirty Loops have released their new album, TURBO. Available digitally only today at all DSPs, the vinyl version of the album is still available for pre-order. To celebrate the release, they've released a live performance video of their cover of Michael Jackson's "Thriller."
Celebritieswmleader.com

Tony Soprano was ‘toughest decision’

Filling his father’s shoes was no mean feat. With the “Many Saints Of New York” nearing its Oct. 1 release date, mob movie fans have been praising the “Sopranos” prequel’s “perfect” casting of James Gandolfini’s lookalike son Michael as the young Tony Soprano. However, for Michael Gandolfini, stepping into his late dad’s iconic role has been no easy feat.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy