Candyman remake provokes a scary good racial reckoning

By Alex Bentley
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 9 days ago
Throughout their history, horror movies have often been allegories for more serious subject matter. You name the real-world concern, chances are it’s been addressed in some form in a horror movie. In 2017, writer/director Jordan Peele kicked off a new reckoning of race issues with his stellar Get Out, a theme that now continues with the remake of Candyman.

CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/
