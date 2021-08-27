Cancel
Politics

LETTER: Hulett’s column offers little suggestion or hope

Galesburg Register-Mail
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor, Register-Mail: I’m neither a political science expert nor a student of foreign policy. However, on reading Dr. Hulett’s Aug. 25 editorial opinion, I must respond. It’s easy to assign an ‘F’ to those heroes out there in the actual arena, grappling every day, with an inherited Afghanistan crisis that’s worsening even as I write this. We don’t have to look far back in our history to realize, in addition to Afghanistan, we’ve been in several wars, including Cambodia and Vietnam that were foreign policy disasters.

