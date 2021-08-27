Municipal official charged with stealing from highway group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A grand jury has charged a municipal official with embezzling more than $100,000 from the South Dakota Association of Highway Superintendents. Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson announced Friday that Duane Buthe has been indicted, the Argus Leader reported. Buthe, 41, served as highway superintendent in Minnehaha County from 2010 until last year. He became the public works director in the city of Brookings this past March.