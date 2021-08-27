Chile's Codelco calls striking workers back to table at Andina mine, unions say

Codelco's logo at its headquarters in Santiago. March , 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SANTIAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Codelco on Friday called on unions at its Andina mine to come back to the bargaining table 16 days after its workers walked off the job at the central Chilean deposit, union leaders told Reuters.

The strike, which has slowed operations and output to the minimum necessary to ensure safety, comes as the price for copper this year has soared on tight supply and recovering global demand.

"[Codelco] is giving itself the luxury of losing almost five million dollars a day," union leader Manuel Cañas told Reuters. The unions have held firm to their assertion that the contract offered by Codelco has curtailed historical benefits and ignored the high price of copper.

Union members have for more than two weeks held protests in front of state-run Codelco's headquarters in downtown Santiago and earlier delivered a letter to President Sebastian Pinera explaining their point of view.

Codelco declined to comment on the tensions, but the unions said a company manager had asked the Industrial Union of Labor Integration (SIIL) and the Unified Workers' Union (SUT) to return to the dialogue table.

The ongoing strike comes shortly after global miner BHP (BHP.AX) struck a deal with workers at its massive Escondida mine that resulted in record-breaking benefits, an outcome that has raised the bar at mines elsewhere in Chile. read more

Andina produced 184,000 tonnes of copper in 2020.