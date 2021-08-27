Texas A&M Task Force 1 preparing for incoming Hurricane Ida

Today, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will be activating Texas A&M Task Force 1 ahead of the incoming Hurricane Ida.

"State resources have been deployed ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is expected to reach the Gulf Coast on Sunday," said Gov. Abbott in his press release. "We will continue to closely monitor this hurricane and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe. Texans should follow the guidance and warnings of local officials and be mindful of potential flooding, high wind, and heavy rain."

Ida is forecasted to become a dangerous, major hurricane when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, Aug 29.

Southeast and East Texans are being asked to prepare for heavy rain, flooding, high winds, and potential extended power outages in the event that Hurricane Ida moves west.

The following resources are currently preparing to support requests from local officials if needed:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Swift Water Boat Squads, and Texas Task Force Two Search and Rescue Teams.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support Water Rescue Operations.

Texas Military Department: Helicopters, Sheltering Teams, and High Profile Vehicle packages.

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages and Ambulance Strike Teams.

Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring Road Conditions, Prepositioned Water-filled Barriers.

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit.

Public Utility Commission: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Water and Ice Contracts.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Public drinking water and wastewater facility monitoring.

To read Gov. Abbott's full statement, click here .

