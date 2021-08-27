TikTok bans 'milk crate challenge' from its platform
TikTok has reportedly banned the "milk crate challenge" from its social media platform due to the popular craze causing injuries. In a statement to USA Today and CNN, TikTok said it "prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."www.kivitv.com
Comments / 0