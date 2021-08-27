From ‘The Ice Storm’ To ‘Lord Of The Rings’ To ‘Sin City’, We’ve Watched Elijah Wood Grow Up Onscreen; He Reveals His Influences In The Film That Lit My Fuse

Elijah Wood, best known for his turn as Frodo in Peter Jackson‘s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, has been working as an actor now for nearly 20 years, and his work has grown increasingly eclectic over the past decade. From his performances in shows such as the bizarrely funny “Wilfred”, horror films like “Maniac” and voice work for the charmingly offbeat animated series “Over the Garden Wall,” he’s had no shortage of interesting career turns. On top of that, his production company, SpectreVision, has carved out a space for niche horror films with work such as “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” “Mandy,” and “Color Out of Space” put out under his label. In his latest role, he plays Bill Hagmaier, the FBI agent assigned to the case of Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) in “No Man of God,” which was directed by Amber Sealy and written by Kit Lesser.