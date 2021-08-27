Cancel
From ‘The Ice Storm’ To ‘Lord Of The Rings’ To ‘Sin City’, We’ve Watched Elijah Wood Grow Up Onscreen; He Reveals His Influences In The Film That Lit My Fuse

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
 9 days ago

The Film That Lit My Fuse is a Deadline video series that aims to provide an antidote to headlines about industry uncertainty by swinging the conversation back to the creative ambitions, formative influences and inspirations of some of today’s great screen artists. Every installment asks the same five questions. Today’s...

deadline.com

Comments / 0

MoviesKTLA.com

Elijah Wood chats about new film ‘No Man of God’

Actor Elijah Wood joined us to talk about his new film, “No man of God,” and portraying FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier. The crime drama will be out in theaters and on Video on Demand on Friday. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 26, 2021.
MoviesNo Film School

How 'The Lord of the Rings' Was Adapted for the Big Screen

How would you tackle bringing some of the world's most beloved books to life?. In the late 90s and early 2000s, Peter Jackson hoped to bring the Lord of the Rings trilogy to the screen. He met with Miramax who worked with him on bringing the idea to life, but eventually, the idea shifted to New Line. Jackson then worked with Fran Walsh, Stephen Sinclair, and Philippa Boyens on his vision. Together they began the massive undertaking of adapting the three novels and creating one of the greatest film trilogies of all time.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Elijah Wood’s Elaborate ‘Lord of the Rings’ Audition Tape Landed Him the Role of Frodo

Elijah Wood wanted to play Frodo Baggins so badly, he crafted an elaborate (VHS) audition tape for Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. Reviewing his career for a GQ retrospective published Wednesday, Wood said that he was well aware he would have to make a splash if he had any shot at playing the iconic J. R. R. Tolkien character on the big screen. Since The Fellowship of the Ring was so sensitive, the script was not sent to actors. Those who wanted to audition had to come read it in the casting office, which Wood said he did. “Driving home, I...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Elijah Wood explains making his Lord of the Rings audition tape

Elijah Wood is a filmmaker of many talents, and it looks like his wheelhouse of production skills helped him bag the role of the most famous Hobbit to live at ‘Bag End’. In an episode of GQ’s ongoing series where actors break down their iconic roles, Wood recalls how he got the part of Frodo Baggins after sending an elaborate Lord of The Rings audition tape to director Peter Jackson.
MoviesMarconews.com

Elijah Wood talks 'horrifying' Ted Bundy film, when he'll show his son 'Lord of the Rings'

When "The Lord of the Rings" ended in 2003 – culminating in an 11-Oscar sweep for "The Return of the King," including best picture – Elijah Wood might've easily panicked. After all, how does one follow up the biggest fantasy franchise of all time, which propelled him to global stardom as ring-bearing hobbit Frodo Baggins? Instead, the former child actor used the series as a launching pad to pursue increasingly eclectic projects, ranging from horror movies ("Come to Daddy"), offbeat dramas ("Everything is Illuminated") and comedic thrillers ("I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore").
Moviestheplaylist.net

Elijah Wood Talks Playing the Man Who Saw Behind the Monster in Ted Bundy Film “No Man of God”

Elijah Wood, best known for his turn as Frodo in Peter Jackson‘s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, has been working as an actor now for nearly 20 years, and his work has grown increasingly eclectic over the past decade. From his performances in shows such as the bizarrely funny “Wilfred”, horror films like “Maniac” and voice work for the charmingly offbeat animated series “Over the Garden Wall,” he’s had no shortage of interesting career turns. On top of that, his production company, SpectreVision, has carved out a space for niche horror films with work such as “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” “Mandy,” and “Color Out of Space” put out under his label. In his latest role, he plays Bill Hagmaier, the FBI agent assigned to the case of Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) in “No Man of God,” which was directed by Amber Sealy and written by Kit Lesser.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Lord Of The Rings Star Wants To Be In A Star Wars Or Marvel Movie

As impossible as it seems to believe, looking at how he’s barely aged a day in the two decades since Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy cemented his place in pop culture history, Elijah Wood is now 40 years old. Since making his screen debut in Back to the Future Part II, he’s remained an active presence on our screens for over 30 of them, which is mind-boggling when you think about it.

