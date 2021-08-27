The Real Reason Pete Davidson Deleted His Instagram

Over the past few years, Pete Davidson has truly worked his way up to being one of Hollywood's most popular and polarizing stars. The "Guy Code" actor has made a name for him not only as a star (recently appearing in DC's "The Suicide Squad!") but also as a ladies' man. Involved in relationships with high-profile stars like Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and Kaia Gerber, Davidson has certainly made a lot of people jealous of his slick ways. And while his womanizing is certain to draw envy, his dark sense of humor (usually by lambasting Republicans or discussing his late father) has also drawn the ire of his biggest detractors.