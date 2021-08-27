Digital Horizon Venture Fund Invests in Honest Bank Series A
This week was among the investors in Singapore Fintech Honest Bank’s Series A financing round. The company raised a total of $19.7 million, with the round led by Insignia Ventures Partners and Digital Horizon VC. Digital Horizon contributed $5.5 million of the total. The funding will be used to receive a license for credit card issuing. Honest Bank also plans to increase its headcount and open new offices in Bangkok and Jakarta.www.crowdfundinsider.com
