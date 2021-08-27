Tyler Municipal Court implements COVID precautions as cases within the county rise

The City of Tyler announced Friday that masks are now required to be worn in the courtroom during jury selections and trials. The announcement comes as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the county.

The requirement is in compliance with the Emergency Orders from the Supreme Court of Texas, directing judges to take all reasonably necessary steps to avoid exposing court proceedings and participants to the threat of COVID-19.

“We have seen the sharp spikes in numbers of people infected and seen the burden this has placed on the medical community,” said Associate Judge Jim Huggler. “Requiring masks inside the courtroom is a reasonably necessary step to protect the people in court and our community.”

Jurors who appear and refuse to wear a mask will have the option to reschedule for a later date or speak with the judge regarding their concerns.

Those who appear in the court for other matters will be encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask. The Tyler Municipal Court officials said they will allow people to request to appear before the court remotely and will offer other accommodations.

If a person coming to court does not have a mask, the court will provide one. Enhanced cleaning methods and spacing in the courtroom are also in place.