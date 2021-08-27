Erika Jayne Slammed For Saying Her Music Career Was 'Self-Funded' In 2018 Memoir Amid Claims She Took $25M From Tom Girardi's Law Firm

Erika Jayne is being called out by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans for claiming her music career was "self-funded" after recent reports allege she took millions from ex-husband Tom Girardi's law firm.

A fan resurfaced an old excerpt from the reality star's 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess, via Reddit, in which she wrote: "The whole Erika Jayne project was only possible because I'm self-funded."

Jayne also discussed the couple's finances in her memoir, writing: "Now, the haters are always going to say, 'All you do is spend your husband's money.' First of all, it's our money. Know how I know? Because the IRS tells us that it is. My name is on the tax return, too."

The blonde babe also bragged, at the time, that she has the "advantage of a strong checkbook," according to The Sun.

RHOBH fans expressed their distaste with her past statements, with one fan calling her out for giving "herself way too much credit."

"Does she honestly believe that she would have had the opportunity to do ANYTHING she has done since she married that evil old man?" the user wrote in the comment section underneath the post shared by the fan who first brought her old passages to light.

Another fan comically chimed in, writing: "Admitting your singing career only exists because you’re paying to perform is a weird flex."

The 50-year-old has released an array of songs over the course of her music career including "Get It Tonight" with Flo Rida, "XXXPEN$IVE," and "How Many F**ks?"

And while she previously boasted about her and Girardi sharing their plethora of wealth, she seemed to know nothing about his alleged embezzlement when it made headlines.

Jayne and Girardi's finances have been a hot topic in recent months. After the reality star filed for divorce from her estranged husband in November, the two were accused of embezzling the funds intended for victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash in 2018.

Creditors claim the once-respected lawyer — who was officially disbarred by California Federal Court on August 20 — spent millions of dollars intended for the families of the crash victims to furnish the reality TV star’s lavish lifestyle, OK! reported. In light of Girardi's involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, Jayne's finances were put under scrutiny.

According to a legal letter obtained by Page Six, Girardi's law firm allegedly transferred over $25 million into Jayne’s company EJ Global LLC, which she used to pay for her American Express bill, assistants and glam squad. A court file, per The Sun, claimed Jayne, her business and Girardi's law firm "conspired to conceal" the funds so they could keep the money away from the creditors.