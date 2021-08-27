Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Erika Jayne Slammed For Saying Her Music Career Was 'Self-Funded' In 2018 Memoir Amid Claims She Took $25M From Tom Girardi's Law Firm

By Nikki Schuster
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0bf6x6F600

Erika Jayne is being called out by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans for claiming her music career was "self-funded" after recent reports allege she took millions from ex-husband Tom Girardi's law firm.

Article continues below advertisement

A fan resurfaced an old excerpt from the reality star's 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess, via Reddit, in which she wrote: "The whole Erika Jayne project was only possible because I'm self-funded."

Jayne also discussed the couple's finances in her memoir, writing: "Now, the haters are always going to say, 'All you do is spend your husband's money.' First of all, it's our money. Know how I know? Because the IRS tells us that it is. My name is on the tax return, too."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZKuj_0bf6x6F600
Source: MEGA

The blonde babe also bragged, at the time, that she has the "advantage of a strong checkbook," according to The Sun.

Article continues below advertisement

RHOBH fans expressed their distaste with her past statements, with one fan calling her out for giving "herself way too much credit."

Article continues below advertisement

"Does she honestly believe that she would have had the opportunity to do ANYTHING she has done since she married that evil old man?" the user wrote in the comment section underneath the post shared by the fan who first brought her old passages to light.

Source: Air.TV

Article continues below advertisement

Another fan comically chimed in, writing: "Admitting your singing career only exists because you’re paying to perform is a weird flex."

The 50-year-old has released an array of songs over the course of her music career including "Get It Tonight" with Flo Rida, "XXXPEN$IVE," and "How Many F**ks?"

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08panR_0bf6x6F600
Source: Bravo

And while she previously boasted about her and Girardi sharing their plethora of wealth, she seemed to know nothing about his alleged embezzlement when it made headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Jayne and Girardi's finances have been a hot topic in recent months. After the reality star filed for divorce from her estranged husband in November, the two were accused of embezzling the funds intended for victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgove_0bf6x6F600
Source: MEGA

Creditors claim the once-respected lawyer — who was officially disbarred by California Federal Court on August 20 — spent millions of dollars intended for the families of the crash victims to furnish the reality TV star’s lavish lifestyle, OK! reported. In light of Girardi's involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, Jayne's finances were put under scrutiny.

According to a legal letter obtained by Page Six, Girardi's law firm allegedly transferred over $25 million into Jayne’s company EJ Global LLC, which she used to pay for her American Express bill, assistants and glam squad. A court file, per The Sun, claimed Jayne, her business and Girardi's law firm "conspired to conceal" the funds so they could keep the money away from the creditors.

Comments / 3

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

8K+
Followers
835
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Career#Sun#Rhobh#California Federal Court#Ej Global Llc#American Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Un-Glammed Erika Jayne Looks Unrecognizable Following Explosive 'RHOBH' Dinner, Embattled Reality Star Seen Holding ATM Card After Allegedly Not Using One For Decades

Erika Jayne does not appear to have gotten much in the way of beauty sleep following the most explosive episode of this season's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to date. The 50-year-old embattled reality star looked tense, tired and unlike her usually glammed-up self as she made her way into a gym in the West Hollywood area of California on Wednesday afternoon.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Attorney Hopes To Depose Lisa Rinna For Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi Embezzlement Investigation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is DELIVERING its best season yet, thanks to the ongoing legal mess that is Erika Jayne’s life. Sutton Stracke is putting in the work now that she has a diamond, calling out Erika’s stories for not adding up and actually questioning her role in Tom Girardi’s shady legal practices. […] The post Attorney Hopes To Depose Lisa Rinna For Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi Embezzlement Investigation appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

Who did Tom Girardi cheat on Erika with? RHOBH fans have divorce Qs!

Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne’s divorce has been aired all over RHOBH season 11. During court proceedings, she felt he was cheating on her. In November 2020, the Bravo star officially filed for a divorce from Tom, 81, after more than 20 years of marriage together. A source claimed on...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Says It’s “Baffling” RHOBH Cast Believed Erika Jayne Right Away But Not Denise Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is having its most dramatic season yet, I can confidently say. And it’s because they’re finally forced to confront real-life issues again, not frivolous fights about puppies and panties. Erika Jayne’s built-up story about her divorce and aloofness to Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes is crumbling down before her very […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says It’s “Baffling” RHOBH Cast Believed Erika Jayne Right Away But Not Denise Richards appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Preparing Defense To $25 Million Lawsuit Demanding She Pay Back Loans From Husband Thomas Girardi

Erika Jayne is working overtime to fight off a lawyer demanding she repays loans from her ex-Thomas Girardi. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jayne’s attorney asked for an extension on responding to the $25 million lawsuit filed against the Bravo star and her company EJ Global. Article continues...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Producers Reportedly Prepared To Hand Over Unaired Footage Of Erika Jayne To Investigators In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Case

The ice queen of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is melting. Erika Jayne’s acting (or bad attempts at sincerity) aren’t going well. She wants yes men no matter what, even if the evidence isn’t looking good for her role in Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations. No wonder she’s set to go off on Sutton Stracke […] The post Real Housewives Producers Reportedly Prepared To Hand Over Unaired Footage Of Erika Jayne To Investigators In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Case appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPage Six

Tom Girardi spotted at assisted living facility after being disbarred

Tom Girardi could be getting ready for the next chapter of his life. Erika Jayne’s estranged husband was spotted at the Belmont Village Senior Living facility in Burbank, Calif., Sunday in photos published by the Daily Mail. Girardi, 82, wore a purple sweater over a blue button-down shirt and khaki...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Discusses Her Co-Stars Protecting Erika Jayne; Says “There Was An Instant Protective Glue With Those Girls”

Right now, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the Erika Jayne show. Just not in the way that Erika would have wanted. Her ex, Tom Girardi, supposedly withheld $26 million dollars in settlement funds from his clients. He also gave his wife a loan for $20 million dollars from his law firm, which was allegedly […] The post Sutton Stracke Discusses Her Co-Stars Protecting Erika Jayne; Says “There Was An Instant Protective Glue With Those Girls” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘RHOD’ VS. ‘RHOBH’: Cary Deuber Says Erika Jayne Is Ice Cold

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Cary Deuber is coming out with claims about Erika Jayne. She claims that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is “not very nice” and “shady.” Erika lives up to her ice-cold persona, even off the show. She’s been hit with accusations in the past about being rude to fellow reality stars and assistants.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne puts death threats on blast

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been on the receiving end of death threats. The reality star and Broadway performer took aim at her critics Friday in two separate Instagram posts. The first is a screenshot she took from a "Real Housewives" fan account that shared the report that she allegedly spent $25 million from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's law firm to pay for glam, credit card purchases, among other things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy