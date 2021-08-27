Cancel
Colleges

Clemson picks up new commitment

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 9 days ago

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023

Justin Leguernic, a left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Friday afternoon.

“I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University,” Leguernic wrote in a Twitter post. Thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity.”

Leguernic, a right-handed batter and left-handed thrower attends Half Hollow Hills West High School in Dix, NY.

You can check out some clips of Leguernic below:

