Clemson picks up new commitment
Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023
Justin Leguernic, a left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Friday afternoon.
“I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University,” Leguernic wrote in a Twitter post. Thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity.”
Leguernic, a right-handed batter and left-handed thrower attends Half Hollow Hills West High School in Dix, NY.
You can check out some clips of Leguernic below:
