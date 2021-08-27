Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

McAlester police again utilizing COVID-19 protocols

By James Beaty Managing Editor
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eufaj_0bf6w4Ib00
JAMES BEATY | File photoMcAlester police are again using COVID-19 protocols due to the spread of the delta variant.

McAlester police are enacting all the COVID-19 protocols they previously used at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"We haven't relaxed anything," said McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod.

Why are all the protocols back in place?

"We're doing it because of the Delta variant," Hearod said.

"It's for the safety of the officer and the public," he said.

Front door and side entrances to the McAlester Police Department and municipal courtroom in the former Carl Albert Federal Building are all locked,Hearod said. It can still be accessed by the public, but only through the handicapped entrance on the north side of building, Hearod said. The building's north side is in back of the structure.

Since it's a handicapped entrance, it has a button that can be pushed instead of having to grasp a door handle to enter the building.

Inside the building, police and other city employees are continuing with protocols designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19

"Employees are wearing masks," Hearod said. "We are spraying disinfectant on stuff two or three times a day."

COVID-19 protocols are back in place regarding calls made to the police department, for both the 911 emergency number and the regular police line at 423-1212.

"When somebody calls 911 or 423-1212, they are asked 'Do you have a fever, tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19?" Hearod said. If no one needs immediate assistance, a police report can be taken over the phone, he said.

What if assistance is needed from a police officer and there is someone who has a fever, symptoms or who has tested positive for COVID-19? Hearod said an officer would go to the scene, but would first take precautions.

"He would put on his PPE," Hearod said of an officer's personal protective equipment.

For normal everyday interaction with the public, police might use the disposable face masks or cloth masks meant for temporary use. If they must be around someone with COVID-19 or with a fever or symptoms related to the equipment, they have equipment such as the more effective N95 respirator masks, the police chief said.

Meanwhile Hearod said the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is still declining to take most of those arrested for misdemeanor offenses into the Pittsburg County Jail, due to positive COVID-19 tests among county jail inmates.

Those arrested for felony prisoners are still being booked into the county jail, as well as those for certain misdemeanor offenses, such as domestic assault and battery, driving under the influence and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. What happens to those arrested for other misdemeanor offenses who are not being booked into the county jail due to COVID-19 issues?

"We end up writing a citation with a court date," Hearod said. Some cases could be sent to the district attorney's for review before an arrest is made, said Hearod.

Regardless of the COVID protocols, "Someone who is a danger or a threat is taken to jail," said Hearod.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.

Comments / 0

McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
122
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Mcalester, OK
Pittsburg County, OK
Health
Mcalester, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Pittsburg County, OK
Crime & Safety
Mcalester, OK
Health
County
Pittsburg County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fever#Mcalester Police#Ppe#N95#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy