West Monroe woman sets fire to Mac’s Fresh Market while naked
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KTAL) — A West Monroe woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly starting several small fires while naked inside of a grocery store. According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Angela Watson is charged with simple arson, three counts of simple criminal damage to property, and one count of simple burglary after firefighters found her while they were extinguishing a fire at Macs Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road.www.arklatexhomepage.com
