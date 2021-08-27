Woman faces charges after accident

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Apollo woman is facing numerous charges and is accused of driving under the influence after being involved in a rollover crash. According to police, first responders were called out to the scene of a crash along Sugar Hollow Road in Kiski Township just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. (Courtesy: Kiski Township Police Department) Officers determined that 39-year-old Jamie Fulton was driving her SUV when the vehicle hit an embankment and rolled over, causing damage to mailboxes and a yard along the roadway. (Courtesy: Kiski Township Police Department) After determining her blood alcohol content was .206%, police took Fulton into custody. Fulton is facing numerous charges, including DUI, driving with a suspended license, speeding, and other traffic offenses.