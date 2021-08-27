Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Woman faces charges after accident

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fremont woman faces various charges following a two-vehicle property damage incident at about 3 Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of east 12th Street. Bayleigh A. Miller, 21, was cited on suspicion of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and no operator’s license. Miller is accused of...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Brillion, WIwearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Brillion woman dies after motorcycle accident with 18-year-old

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Brillion died following a Monday morning crash in Calumet County. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on August 30 around 7:35 a.m. a woman driving a motorcycle was hit by a pick-up truck. The woman was identified as a 42-year-old Brillion woman and the driver of the pick-up truck was an 18-year-old man from Sherwood.
Harrison County, WVWDTV

Harrison County man charged with DUI causing serious body injury after vehicle accident sends woman to hospital

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged with DUI causing serious body injury after a vehicle accident in Lumberport. On Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment on Route 20 Wallace Pike across from the Dola Dairy Mart. The female driver of one vehicle was taken to United Hospital Center with what officers describe as “serious injuries.” The driver of the other vehicle, Joseph Lee Sendling, reportedly told officers he lost control of his truck when he came around a turn.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Pocatello woman facing multiple drug-related charges

POCATELLO — A 42-year-old Pocatello woman is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Brandy Bennet has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough...
Apollo, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Arrested, Facing DUI Charges Following Rollover Crash In Kiski Twp.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Apollo woman is facing numerous charges and is accused of driving under the influence after being involved in a rollover crash. According to police, first responders were called out to the scene of a crash along Sugar Hollow Road in Kiski Township just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. (Courtesy: Kiski Township Police Department) Officers determined that 39-year-old Jamie Fulton was driving her SUV when the vehicle hit an embankment and rolled over, causing damage to mailboxes and a yard along the roadway. (Courtesy: Kiski Township Police Department) After determining her blood alcohol content was .206%, police took Fulton into custody. Fulton is facing numerous charges, including DUI, driving with a suspended license, speeding, and other traffic offenses.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls man faces felony charges after threatening woman, stealing property

Police arrested a Seneca Falls man on an array of felony charges after a domestic incident, which occurred after a court order of protection was active. Thomas McNeill, 30, of Seneca Falls was charged with criminal contempt, aggravated family offense- both felonies, three counts of criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, coercion, stalking, and petit larceny- all misdemeanors after a domestic investigation.
Lancaster, PAlocal21news.com

Man faces charges in hit and run accident involving a pedestrian, police say

Lancaster County, PA — Police in Lancaster say a man is facing a number of charges after they say he hit a pedestrian and took off; and they need your help to find him. Authorities say around 11:30 AM on August 19, Jose Lopez, Jr. was driving a dark green 2004 Infiinity coupe on the 500 block of South Queen Street. As Lopez, Jr. was approaching the intersection of South Queen and Hazel Streets, police say he hit a pedestrian and did not stop to offer help.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run accident injured a 58-year-old woman on US-97 (Wapato, WA)

On Monday evening, a 58-year-old woman, of Wapato, was left in a hospital after an unknown suspect smashed into the vehicle she rode and fled from the scene. As per the initial information, the incident took place at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday, August 23. The preliminary reports showed that the victim was sitting in the passenger’s seat while a 54-year-old man was driving southbound on US-97 within the Wapato city limits at the same time as a hit-and-run driver in a blue 2001 Honda Accord.
Oil City, PAexplore venango

Oil City Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Attempting to Assault Woman

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an Oil City man who was reportedly caught on video attempting to strike a woman. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Sean Allen Thompson. According to a criminal complaint, on August 6,...
Lowville, NYwwnytv.com

Fairport woman arrested in Lowville, faces DWAI charges

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Rochester area woman faces several charges following a traffic stop in Lowville. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says Katherine M. Livingston, 42, of Fairport, NY, was stopped for a traffic infraction on State Route 12 Friday afternoon. They say deputies observed Livingston had poor...
Dover, DEfirststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Stabbed To Death At Dover Motel, Man Facing Murder Charge

The Dover Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred at the Super 8 motel on Tuesday evening officials said Wednesday. At approximately 9:04 p.m. on August 31st, officers responded to the motel after receiving a 911 call from a 57-year-old female that she was stabbed. When the officers arrived they located the woman with a single stab wound to her neck. She was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries.
Indiana County, PAWTAJ

Man killed in DUI crash while mowing his lawn

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Indiana County man was hit by a car and eventually died at the hospital due to his injuries, Aug. 27, while he was mowing his lawn police say. Joshua Brink, 32, of Smicksburg is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, Involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle and other charges after he lost control of his car and left the roadway and then hitting a man on his lawnmower.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

‘Can I please light this cigarette?’: Police video captures response of alleged drunk driver as passenger screams at scene of fatal crash

Police video has revealed the moment an alleged drunk driver accused of causing a crash that killed a mother of four in New Mexico asked police to smoke a cigarette in the immediate aftermath.Jennifer Munoz, 26, is accused of causing the collision that killed Janelle Katesigwa and left her passenger screaming in pain in May on a road in Albuquerque.Video recording during the aftermath of the collision obtained by KRQE shows the woman asking an officer if she can smoke a cigarette while emergency responders attempt to help her friend.“Can I just smoke a cigarette?” Ms Munoz purportedly says....
TrafficBBC

M32: Driver arrested after woman dies in motorway crash

A woman has died following a crash on a motorway in the early hours of Monday morning. Avon and Somerset Police were called to the M32 southbound, between junctions one and two, approaching Bristol city centre, at about 02:00 BST. A silver Vauxhall Astra, which left the road and went...
Charlotte County, FLMysuncoast.com

Woman dies in Charlotte County crash; DUI suspect faces charges

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 37-year-old Punta Gorda woman was killed early Monday when she was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Ford sedan driven by a Devon 23-year-old man from Texas was heading southbound on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County at about 2 a.m., at a high rate of speed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy