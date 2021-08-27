Cancel
Massachusetts State

State Police investigate roll-over crash on I-95 in Needham

By Dave Canton
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
The Massachusetts State Police corrected their earlier report that the man killed in the crash had, in fact, not died but was listed in critical condition at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. MassLive.com has updated our story accordingly. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. A 29-year-old Norwood man was critically injured Friday when his 2001...

