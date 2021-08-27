Skyline hopes to put troubled past behind them with five new coaster concepts

Some movies stand out as classic and unique, up until one sees that they might have been inspired by other movies in some way or perhaps managed to inspire other ideas that came along afterward. Big Trouble in Little China is one among many movies that’s kind of campy, a little ridiculous, but pure awesome to those that have come to enjoy what it has to offer. From the simple and witty humor to the mythological aspect of it, the movie is one of those that a lot of people can’t help but laugh at when it comes to certain scenes while realizing how awesome other scenes were for the time period. Plus, the acting is kind of silly in some areas but it’s still enough fun that one can’t help but forgive a lot of the mistakes and moments that are kind of cringe-worthy at times. The overall experience is great enough that a lot of people have watched the movie multiple times, and to be fair, some have watched it often enough to quote every line verbatim.