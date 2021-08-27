Skyline hopes to put troubled past behind them with five new coaster concepts
With the announcement by Disney that thousands of Imagineering jobs would soon be heading to Central Florida, the region garnered international attention as a magnet for the amusement industry well beyond just hosting the world’s busiest theme parks. Hundreds of local companies play an outsized role in the industry, with amusement centers around the globe turning to Orlando’s hometown experts. At the forefront of this new wave is a local company looking to move beyond the coasters that have defined them for the past six years.www.orlandoweekly.com
