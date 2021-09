Marte went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday. Marte extended his on-base streak to nine games with his single while also recording his 18th steal since joining the Athletics just before the trade deadline. With 40 steals on the campaign, the 30-year-old is just eight shy of eclipsing the career high he set in 2016 and has already locked in his best tally in that category since that season.