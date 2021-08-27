The Last Milestone Director Connects Eilud Kipchoge With Simone Biles And Colin Kaepernick

On October 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge did something that no other person on earth had ever been recorded when he ran the 42-km Vienna City Marathon in just under two hours. A benchmark that at one time was thought to be physically impossible, the run from the Kenyan long-distance specialist was at once a product of singular determination and as Kipchoge would be the first to admit, a team effort, extending from the long line of African athletes that have excelled at marathons to the trainers, teammates and scientists that helped him achieve peak performance.