The Last Milestone Director Connects Eilud Kipchoge With Simone Biles And Colin Kaepernick

By Samantha LaBat
Directed by Jake Scott and produced by Ross Plummer, Kipchoge: The Last Milestone tells the awe-inspiring story of olympian Eliud Kipchoge breaking the marathon record of under two hours. The documentary begins with Kipchoge deciding to attempt to break the record, and follows his preparation and training, both mental and physical, through the completion of the event. When speaking in support of the film, Jake Scott made a connection between Kipchoge and fellow world-renowned athletes Colin Kaepernick and Simon Biles.

