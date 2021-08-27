Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for York by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include York, Millersville, Willow Street, Parkville, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Shrewsbury, Codorus, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Valley View, Strasburg, Quarryville, Stewartstown, Glen Rock, Pennville and Gap. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Codorus Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Shrewsbury, PA
City
Red Lion, PA
City
Millersville, PA
City
Valley View, PA
City
Stewartstown, PA
County
York County, PA
City
Glen Rock, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
East York, PA
City
State College, PA
City
Dallastown, PA
City
York, PA
City
Parkville, PA
City
Quarryville, PA
City
Strasburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Red Lion Spry#Stonybrook Wilshire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir as evacuation flights await clearance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, completing their takeover of the country following the stunning capture of Kabul last month and the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in...
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Posted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy