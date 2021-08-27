Flood Advisory issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include York, Millersville, Willow Street, Parkville, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Shrewsbury, Codorus, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Valley View, Strasburg, Quarryville, Stewartstown, Glen Rock, Pennville and Gap. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.