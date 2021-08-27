Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.