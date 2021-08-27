White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Not in Friday's lineup

Cease improved to 10-6 after limiting the Blue Jays to one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven in seven innings Tuesday in the White Sox's 5-2 victory. The White Sox staked Cease to a 4-0 lead before he first took the mound for the bottom of the first inning, and the right-hander ensured his side maintained that advantage from wire to wire. Toronto didn't break through against Cease until the seventh inning, when Corey Dickerson took the right-hander deep for a solo shot. Cease, who owns a 3-2 record, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 since the All-Star break, tentatively lines up for his second start of the week Sunday at home versus the Cubs.