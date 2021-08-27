Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Not in Friday's lineup

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Goodwin will not start Friday against the Cubs. Goodwin hasn't done much at the plate over his last 25 games, hitting .200/.307/.347. Leury Garcia starts in right field in his absence.

www.cbssports.com

#Cubs#White Sox
