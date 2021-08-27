49ers' Richie James: Will miss six weeks
James will have a knee procedure that will sideline him about six weeks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Given that timetable, James will miss time early on this season, which represents a hit to both the 49ers' depth at wideout as well as the team's return game. Now battling for slotting on the team's WR depth chart behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are Mohamed Sanu, Trent Sherfield, Jalen Hurd, Nsimba Webster, Jauan Jennings and Travis Benjamin.www.cbssports.com
