Special Weather Statement issued for Richmond (Staten Is.) by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Richmond (Staten Is.) A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Richmond County through 545 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Todt Hill, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Oakwood around 455 PM EDT. Tompkinsville around 510 PM EDT. The Verrazano Narrows Bridge around 525 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH