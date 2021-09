CHICAGO (CBS)– The son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, is urging people to get vaccinated as his parents continue battling COVID-19. He said his parents are receiving “excellent ongoing medical care.” “We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so as soon as possible,” Jonathan Jackson said in a written statement. The Jacksons are both at Northwestern Memorial Hospital battling the virus. The 79-year-old civil rights leader was admitted to the hospital over the weekend along with his wife after both tested positive for coronavirus. Son Jonathan Jackson issued the following statement Thursday: “Both of our...