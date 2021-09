The mobile version of the popular first-person shooter game Battlefield, developed by Swedish company EA DICE and is published by American company Electronic Arts, is going to make a debut sooner than we expected. EA announced that Battlefield Mobile is starting to test the game with a series of smaller play tests in Indonesia and the Philippines. The first of these begins in autumn of this year, and will only be available on Android devices. This beta is specifically available for phones running Android 7.0.