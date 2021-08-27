Moran offers assistance with Afghanistan evacuation
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is offering assistance to state residents who are needing evacuation assistance from Afghanistan for themselves, their loved ones or colleagues. The senator issued a press release Friday saying that the nation’s priority must be evacuating Americans and those who served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan. He said he and his staff have provided information to the U.S. State Department in the effort to evacuate American citizens, allies and those at risk of persecution.www.classiccountry1070.com
