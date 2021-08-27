Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Trudy Rubin: A tale of 2 Afghan women, 1 who escaped and 1 who cannot

Norman Transcript
 9 days ago

In the wake of the suicide bombs at Kabul airport by ISIS terrorists, I must pay tribute to those Americans who have been helping to rescue endangered Afghans. That includes the U.S. Marines who died while trying to help carry out evacuations, along with civic organizations, universities, veterans groups and ordinary citizens who have sought to help from friendship or decency. And many midlevel State Department employees who worked tirelessly to save prominent Afghan women.

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Afghans#Taliban#Americans#Whatsapp#Republican#Democratic#Rutgers University#The American Embassy#Turkish#Indian#The State Department#Iie#Sim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Related
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
PoliticsBBC

Afghan refugees: Those who worked for UK can stay permanently

Afghans who worked for the British military and UK government will be able to move to the UK permanently, the Home Office has announced. Those eligible will be given indefinite leave to remain, rather than the five years' residency previously offered. The UK evacuated more than 8,000 people eligible for...
TravelFreethink

Your airline miles can help Afghans escape the Taliban

To help Afghans escape the Taliban, people across the globe have donated millions of airline miles to a nonprofit that secures flights for refugees and asylum seekers — but until commercial flights resume in Kabul, their efforts stalled. The challenge: Tens of thousands of people are desperate to leave Afghanistan,...
ProtestsNew Haven Register

Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan's new rulers work on forming a government and seeking international recognition. The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days...

Comments / 0

Community Policy