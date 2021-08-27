UPDATE: Mon County Sheriff’s Department confirms I-79 closure due to truck carrying Moderna vaccine

Facebook post from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. We have been receiving multiple reports from USFS of community members interfering with firefighting operations at the #KnobFire. We understand the community’s want to help and defend neighborhoods. As well-intentioned this effort is, it is interfering with firefighting efforts and drawing needed resources away from the fire to ensure civilian safety. NO community groups have been authorized to access or conduct firefighting operations within the evacuation order zones. To be mobilized as a firefighting resource, you must be part of a state recognized agency. A great way to get involved is to join your local volunteer fire department.