Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

UPDATE: Mon County Sheriff’s Department confirms I-79 closure due to truck carrying Moderna vaccine

By Aaron Williams
WVNT-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (8/272021 2:30 p.m.):. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I-79 closed down due to a tractor-trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines crashing into a barrier. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the vaccines were “to be sent as aid to a foreign” country; however, the driver “lost control on the interstate, struck a concrete barrier and wend down over the embankment” before rolling the vehicle on its side.

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Hazardous Materials#Ruby Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Robertson County, TXKBTX.com

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office halts jail visitations due to COVID-19

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday announced in-person visitations at the county jail have been suspended. The following message was sent to residents Sunday by the sheriff’s office: “Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, all in-person visitation will be suspended immediately. Should you have any questions please call 979-828-3299 and ask to speak to the jail.”
Jefferson County, TNWATE

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department honors 13 fallen service members with memorial caravan, community prayer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Communities around East Tennessee continue to honor the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan. Friday, the Jefferson County sheriff’s department led a caravan memorial to honor the fallen. The caravan consisted of 13 cars — representing the 13 service members. The route began in White Pine and ended with a community prayer at First Baptist Church in Strawberry Plains.
Mercer County, WVWVNT-TV

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department gets new rides

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Law Enforcement vehicles take a beating daily and must be replaced periodically. Mercer County Commissioners did not buy new cruisers last year, so a new fleet is needed. When two cruisers were damaged Wednesday during an accident, one being totaled, the decision to buy new cruisers...
Monongalia County, WVWBOY

I-79 lane closure in Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The WV Division of Highways announced that a lane closure on I-79 Northbound will run from Wednesday until Friday. The lane will be closed to remove the semi-truck that crashed over a bank on Friday night. The closure will be on milepost 144 starting at 5...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department Warns Residents That Community Groups Aren’t Authorized to Fight Fire

Facebook post from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. We have been receiving multiple reports from USFS of community members interfering with firefighting operations at the #KnobFire. We understand the community’s want to help and defend neighborhoods. As well-intentioned this effort is, it is interfering with firefighting efforts and drawing needed resources away from the fire to ensure civilian safety. NO community groups have been authorized to access or conduct firefighting operations within the evacuation order zones. To be mobilized as a firefighting resource, you must be part of a state recognized agency. A great way to get involved is to join your local volunteer fire department.
Raleigh County, WVWVNT-TV

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department looking for man charged with DUI

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man charged with DUI. According to deputies, Michael Plumley, 45, of Daniels, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 20, 2021. He was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license. He was supposed to appear in Magistrate Court, but he did not show up.
Grizzly Flats, CAPine Tree

Update to Caldor Fire’s Eldorado County Evacuation Orders, Warnings, and Road Closures

Grizzly Flats, CA…Update to Evacuation Orders, Warnings, and Road Closures. Effective Immediately, El Dorado County Evacuation Routes: Residents evacuating the area should exit Westbound on Pleasant Valley Road or Northwest on Bucks Bar Road. Evacuation Order: El Dorado County Pleasant Valley Road and all intersecting roads extending south from Newtown Road to the intersection of E-16 (Mt Aukum Road). All roads accessed from E-16 (Mt Aukum Road) between Pleasant Valley Road and Bucks Bar Road. This includes all roads and residences accessed from Moon-Shadow and Gopher Hole Road off Bucks Bar Road.
Monongalia County, WVMetro News

UPDATE: I-79 reopens nearly 21 hours after vaccine truck crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The large truck that crashed on Interstate 79 near Morgantown early Friday morning was carrying doses of COVID-19 vaccine. According to authorities, doses of Moderna vaccine bound for a foreign country were on the truck that crashed in the bridge construction zone on I-79 northbound just south of the Goshen Road exit at around 4 a.m. Friday.
Monongalia County, WVWDTV

LATEST: Trailer that crashed on I-79 was hauling COVID-19 vaccines

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Update: According to officials, the tractor trailer was carrying COVID-19 vaccines. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says the Moderna doses were being sent to aid a different country. State Emergency Management officials say there is no public health risk associated with this crash. MCSO says...

Comments / 0

Community Policy