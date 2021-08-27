Tour news: Cassandra Jenkins, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, The Bogmen, Appleseed Cast, more

BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & MATT SWEENEY / JONATHAN RICHMAN. "Regretfully, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy will be rescheduling most of their upcoming Fall tour with Jonathan Richman," write Drag City. "With the ever-evolving situation due to COVID-19 and having been through lockdown before, out of an abundance of caution we want to be preemptive for the safety of the performers, crew and audience. Some of the shows cannot be rescheduled due to conflicts beyond our control, but Superwolves are working hard to ensure they will perform at each city when it is safe to do so. Here's to a brighter 2022!" Though most of the dates (Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Iowa City, Milwaukee) are being rescheduled, a few Northeast dates next week (Providence, Peterborough, Bath) are still on. Head here for all dates.