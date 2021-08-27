Cancel
Tour news: Cassandra Jenkins, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, The Bogmen, Appleseed Cast, more

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & MATT SWEENEY / JONATHAN RICHMAN. "Regretfully, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy will be rescheduling most of their upcoming Fall tour with Jonathan Richman," write Drag City. "With the ever-evolving situation due to COVID-19 and having been through lockdown before, out of an abundance of caution we want to be preemptive for the safety of the performers, crew and audience. Some of the shows cannot be rescheduled due to conflicts beyond our control, but Superwolves are working hard to ensure they will perform at each city when it is safe to do so. Here's to a brighter 2022!" Though most of the dates (Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Iowa City, Milwaukee) are being rescheduled, a few Northeast dates next week (Providence, Peterborough, Bath) are still on. Head here for all dates.

www.brooklynvegan.com

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

CHUCK BILLY: Why TESTAMENT Has Not Toured With METALLICA

During an appearance on a recent episode of "The Jasta Show", hosted by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta, TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy lamented the fact that his band has yet to do a proper tour with METALLICA even though the two groups have known each other for more than three decades.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Time Warp, Narrow Head/Young Guv, Hinds, Standing on the Corner, more

Young Guv (aka Fucked Up's Ben Cook) and Houston's Narrow Head have announced a coheadlining tour together. It runs through November and includes dates with Public Acid, Laffing Gas, Phantasia, and Gil Sayfan in Atlanta, Nashville, Baltimore, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on November 12), Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, and more. TIME...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Johnny Marr announces new double album, shares “Spirit, Power And Soul”

Johnny Marr has announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, a new double album that will be released as four EPs, the first of which is out October 15 via BMG. The first single from the album is "Spirit, Power And Soul," a gleaming, synthy rocker with a disco beat and anthemic chorus. “‘Spirit, Power And Soul’ is a kind of mission statement," says Johnny. "I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words...an electro soul anthem.” You can watch the video below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Andy Shauf shares new single “Spanish on the Beach”; tour starts next week

Andy Shauf is back with a back with a new single, "Spanish on the Beach," a charming acoustic number about language barriers at an all-inclusive resort. The song also has lyrical ties to his 2020 album, The Neon Skyline. “It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator's life is a little bit booze-fueled,” says Shauf. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.” Hopefully not White Lotus levels of destruction. You can watch the rubber duckie-filled lyric video below.
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Playboi Carti announces 2021 arena tour

Playboi Carti has announced the Narcissist tour, a massive run of arena shows taking place across the US and Canada from mid-October to late December, including shows at LA's The Forum on November 6 and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 17. Tickets go on sale Thursday (9/2) at 10 AM local with presales starting today (9/1) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Blunt Bangs (Reggie from Black Kids) prep debut LP: watch the “Odessa” video

Blunt Bangs is the new group led by Reggie Youngblood, who used to front Black Kids, that also includes guitarist Christian “Smokey” DeRoeck (Woods, Deep State) and drummer Cash Carter (Tracy Shedd, The Cadets). “Like quite a lot of artists before me, after committing a significant amount of time to one project, I wanted to switch up my mode of songwriting and work on ideas that didn’t quite feel right in Black Kids,” says Youngblood. The band are based out of Athens, GA and are gearing up to release their debut album, Proper Smoker, which will be out September 17 via Ernest Jenning Record Co.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Portrayal of Guilt sign to Run For Cover, announce new album (exclusive splatter vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our limited red splatter vinyl variant of Portrayal of Guilt's upcoming album. The impossible-to-pigeonhole Portrayal of Guilt already released one of the year's best heavy albums in January with We Are Always Alone (on Closed Casket Activities), and then they followed it last month with a split single with Chat Pile, and now the band have signed to Run For Cover and announced their second full-length of 2021, CHRISTFUCKER, due November 5 via their new label home. "We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie," guitarist/vocalist Matt King said of the album. "We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear." The album was produced by Uniform's Ben Greenberg and it features guest vocals from Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (on "Fall From Grace") and Anatomy's Jenna Rose (on "Sadist").
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Dinosaur Jr. postpone shows over COVID concerns

Dinosaur Jr. have already played a few shows this year, a handful of socially distanced outdoor dates and their Camp Fuzz earlier this summer, but they were scheduled to begin their first proper tour since the pandemic, supporting their new album Sweep It Into Space, this month. With the Delta variant continuing to drive a surge in COVID cases, however, they've postponed the first leg of that tour, September 10 through October 2, including dates in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Omaha, Austin, Dallas, Columbus, Cleveland, and Ithaca.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Helmet cancel headlining tour over COVID concerns

Helmet have cancelled their September run of headlining shows because of COVID concerns. In a statement, they write, "Due to the ongoing pandemic and for the safety of all concerned we are disappointed to have to cancel our short run of headline dates in the US due to take place later this month. We hope to be able to revisit some if not all these shows in 2022 and desperately look forward to an uninterrupted schedule finally and get back out on the road. Be safe everyone and thanks for your support."
Holyoke, MAbrooklynvegan.com

Yo La Tengo reschedule this week’s SummerStage show due to weather

Yo La Tengo's free show in SummerStage in Central Park on Wednesday (9/1) has been rescheduled to Friday, October 1, "due to the likelihood of severe weather." The new date will still feature openers Mountain Movers and DJ Amanda Nazario. SummerStage notes that "as a reminder, patrons must be fully vaccinated to enter SummerStage in Central Park."
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Psychedelic Furs share new song “Evergreen” ahead of fall tour

The Psychedelic Furs have shared a new song, "Evergreen." Slinky, icy and purposeful, "Evergreen" has all the essential elements of a P-Furs track: drama, atmosphere, a big chorus and Richard Butler's distinctive vocals. The song is from the same sessions as last year's comeback Made of Rain, and Butler says “‘Evergreen’ is something that we did while we were putting together Made Of Rain. It’s a song about memory and the passing of time.”
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

33 New Songs Out Today

TOKISCHA X ROSALÍA - "LINDA" Fresh off appearing on J Balvin's new song, Dominican rapper/singer Tokischa has released her own new single featuring (fellow J Balvin collaborator) Rosalía, which the pair told Apple Music was a result of wanting to write a song that mixed dembow and flamenco. -- INJURY...
MusicTexas Monthly

TM Recommends: Listen to St. Vincent Covering Metallica

One of the tiny joys of this summer has been the steady trickle of new music from the absurd, overwhelming project called The Metallica Blacklist, a collection of songs from 53 artists all over the world, working in various genres, covering tracks from Metallica’s 1991 smash hit commonly known as The Black Album (although it’s technically untitled). There are still a number of recordings yet to come (in the next few weeks, we should get to hear Arlington-born country star Mickey Guyton take on “Nothing Else Matters”), but so far, one of my favorites is the industrial take on “Sad But True” by Dallas-raised St. Vincent.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

TWIABP share post-punky new song “Queen Sophie for President”

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have shared the second single off their upcoming album Illusory Walls (due 10/8 via Epitaph). Lead single "Invading the World of the Guilty" found TWIABP sounding darker than usual, and the just-released "Queen Sophie for President" follows suit, but takes the darkness in a different direction. This one finds the band putting a uniquely TWIABP twist on driving post-punk, with keyboardist Katie Dvorak taking over on lead vocals. Towards the end, Chris Teti works in some of the dizzyingly complex guitar work that fueled the previous single. It's very cool stuff, and you can hear it for yourself by watching the Adam Peditto-directed video below. A press release gives more background on the song:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

FPA announces new LP, ‘Princess Wiko,’ for 37d03d (watch “Baby” video)

Minneapolis artist and musician Frances Priya Anczarski signed to 37d03d and announced a new album as FPA, Princess Wiko, due out November 5 via her new label home. "Princess Wiko is the story of a young woman of noble birth forced to betray her heart, and marry a man she hardly knows, all the while going down the slow path of self discovery,” Anczarski says. "My hope is that this record makes people feel something. And maybe, in some way, relate to the Princess of Wiko as more than just a fictional character." See the cover art and tracklist below.

