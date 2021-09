Adria Yurike Architects redefine the traditional home typography with an inward-facing house design that respects privacy and openness equally. Located in the rural area of Sleman, Indonesia, this family house is organized around a large terrace positioned in the center of the dwelling. The house is conceived as a box within a box and was purposefully done to ensure the residents' privacy and security. The home has an open concept and breezy feel thanks to the large garden terrace that connects indoors and outdoors. In contrast, a large rectangular fence secures the perimeter of the grounds.